Sonia Rykiel Files for Court Protection

Sonia Rykiel (Paris) has entered receivership, according to WWD, as its owner First Heritage Brands searches for a new buyer to take over the business.

The company was placed into administration by a French commercial court until June while offers are examined for the brand.

The fashion house reportedly had 35 million euros worth of sales in 2018, though it endured a loss of 20 million euros – that excludes another 10 million euros invested into marketing and events related to its 50th anniversary, WWD reports.