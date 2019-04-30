Sonia Rykiel Files for Court Protection

French fashion house is seeking a new buyer
Posted April 30, 2019

Sonia Rykiel (Paris) has entered receivership, according to WWD, as its owner First Heritage Brands searches for a new buyer to take over the business.

The company was placed into administration by a French commercial court until June while offers are examined for the brand.

The fashion house reportedly had 35 million euros worth of sales in 2018, though it endured a loss of 20 million euros – that excludes another 10 million euros invested into marketing and events related to its 50th anniversary, WWD reports.  

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.