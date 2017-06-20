Southeastern Grocers' Ceo Resigns

Ian McLeod, the ceo of Southeastern Grocers (Jacksonville, FL), parent company of Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie and Harveys, has stepped down after two years.

McLeod was brought on board to make big changes to the stores as he did with Coles, one of the largest food retailers in Australia, reports the Jacksonville Business Journal. In his tenure with Southeastern Grocers, he rolled out layoffs and upscaled some stores to include artisan cheese counters and butchers with grass-fed local beef.

The company’s COO Anthony Hucker will replace McLeod as interim ceo.