Southeastern Grocers Files Bankruptcy

The company intends to close 94 stores as a part of the bankruptcy process
Posted March 28, 2018

Southeastern Grocers (Jacksonville, Fla.) has filed bankruptcy, which will include closing 94 stores across seven states. The company operates Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets.

The pre-packaged, court-supervised financial restructuring plan is intended to reduce Southeastern Grocers' debt by more than $500 million. The company intends to use those savings to remodel some existing stores and open new locations, though details were not available as to which locations would be affected.

The company also noted, according to The Florida Times-Union, that it will continue to fully pay its suppliers for existing obligations.

