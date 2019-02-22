Southeastern Grocers Plans More Closures

Southeastern Grocers (Jacksonville, Fla.) plans to close 22 stores across two of its different grocery-store banners, a move that comes nearly a year after the company filed for bankruptcy reorganization.

While the company has not identified the location of all the stores slated to close, its Bi-Lo and Harveys chains will both be affected by the closures.

That filing came in March 2018 and resulted in the closure of 94 underperforming stores in the company’s portfolio that were located throughout the Southeast. Upon its emergence from bankruptcy, the company was operating 582 stores, according to The Post and Courier.