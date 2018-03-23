Spanish Sushi

Founded by Valencia, Spain, entrepreneur Eduardo Hijlkema, Kento (Valencia, Spain) focuses mainly on sushi and other Japanese cuisine. When Hijlkema was playing around with the idea of opening the concept, he called upon famous chef Taka Sasaki for insight, who is also a YouTuber with more than 300,000 followers on her Spanish-language channel dedicated to Japanese cooking. Design firm Masquespacio (Valencia, Spain) took charge of the design and gave the eatery an avant-garde feel, using materials from concrete and brick to metals and woods. The space is intended to highlight the take-away food, though a small area inside welcomes customers who prefer to sit and enjoy their food immediately.