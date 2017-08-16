Spirit Halloween Stores Open This Week

Spirit Halloween (Egg Harbor Township, N.J.) announced that it will begin opening its seasonal stores this week, in preparation of the upcoming Halloween season.

The company will open its first 200 stores across the country this week. In total, it will open about 1300 stores across the U.S. and Canada. The remaining locations will open between August 20 and September 15.

To staff the stores and its online operations, the company plans to hire about 30,000 people, reports NJ.com.

Trends that will be stocked at the stores this season include characters and media such as Paw Patrol, Wonder Woman, Stranger Things and Rick and Morty costumes, reports NJBIZ.