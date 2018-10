Splash is a hand-knotted rug, inspired by the designer’s love of color, through the lens of water. Featuring 100 knots-per-inch in a 5- and 5.5-mm. pile, it comprises 30-percent Tibetan wool ground with 70-percent Chinese silk splashes, or 100-percent Tibetan wool with light carving around the splashes. www.emmagardnerdesign.com