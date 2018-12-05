Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Steps Down

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market grocery chain announced that its Chief Executive Officer Armin Maredia will be stepping down, effective December 30.

The company is now searching for a replacement, but in the meantime, two other company executives will serve as co-interim ceos: President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Nielsen and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lukow.

Maredia has served as ceo since 2015 after joining the company in 2011, when he was hired as cfo. Before then, he also worked in an executive role for Miami-based Burger King, according to Retail TouchPoints.