St. Ives Opens Pop-Up

St. Ives, a skincare brand owned by Unilever (Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), has opened a pop-up store in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

The 1800-square-foot store features a mixing bar where customers can choose from 50 ingredients to create body lotions and facial scrubs, according to a press release. The store will be open until July 30.

"The introduction of the St. Ives Mixing Bar is an exciting and completely new way for our fans to experience St. Ives," said Suzanne Palentchar, St. Ives marketing director. "Inspired by the best of nature, we're thrilled to unveil the Mixing Bar this summer where guests can create their own unique St. Ives face scrubs and body lotions, all while learning about the benefits our ingredient-led products provide."