Stüssy Opens Toronto Flagship

Stüssy (Irvine, Calif.) has opened a new flagship store in Toronto’s Chinatown area. The interior was designed by Willo Perron, whose inspiration was a refined construction site. Perron describes the space as a “Japanese-Scandinavian Home Depot,” reports Highsnobiety. For instance, furniture is made from sandbags and cinder blocks and racks are constructed from 2-by-4-inch wood studs.

“One of the things I wanted to get away from is linear retail, where everything is sort of on a 90-degree grid,” Perron explained.

He also wanted to instill a community-feel to the store, so the store includes a coffee shop that is decorated with a variety of plants, encouraging customers to hang out. “It’s not a cold retail space, where if you’re not buying anything you should keep it moving,” he said.