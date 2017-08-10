Staples Partners with Lady Gaga

Staples (Framingham, Mass.) announced that it is teaming up with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation (New York) to create a new campaign: Staples for Students Digital Kindness Tree. The campaign debuted yesterday and looks to help create kinder classrooms for students by encouraging and celebrating everyday acts of kindness.

The idea is for visitors to work together to “grow” the tree by documenting random acts of kindness they have done, witnessed or pledge to do. Each new addition will add another leaf to the tree. Users can upload the acts to the website StaplesKindnessTree.com or by tweeting with the hashtag #GrowKindness.

According to a press release, Staples is also sponsoring Lady Gaga’s 2017 tour and the Kindess Tree will be promoted at select tour stops.