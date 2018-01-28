Staples Replaces its Ceo Following Acquisition

On Friday, Staples (Framingham, Mass.) announced that it will replace its departing ceo, Shira Goodman, with former Coca-Cola (Atlanta) CEO J. Alexander Douglas. The new executive will take over starting April 2; the company’s Executive Chair John Lederer will lead the company in the interim period.

The changes come just after private equity firm Sycamore Partners (New York) bought Staples for $6.9 billion at the end of last year. The firm plans to improve the retailer’s struggling business. The office supply brand adds to its retail holdings, which include Talbots, Coldwater Creek, Hot Topic and Nine West.

Goodman has served as ceo of Staples since 2016, just after a failed merger with Office Depot (Boca Raton, Fla.), and has been with the retailer in various leadership roles since 1992, reports CNBC.