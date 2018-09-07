Starbucks Bows in Italy

Starbucks (Seattle) opened its first store in Italy today, Sept. 7, 2018. The company has opened one of its Reserve Roastery stores in Milan, which is only its third one to open in the world. Its roastery locations (the others are located in Seattle and Shangai) sell premium, small-batch coffees.

The store features a 30-foot bar crafted from one slab of Tuscan marble, as well as a hand-laid mosaic floor. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the highlight of the space is a bright green roaster that provides a glimpse into the roasting process with overhead copper pipes that transport the finished coffee.

According to CNNMoney, the new store forgoes many of its menu staples in an appeal to local culture: It will focus on espressos, made-to-order ice cream and pizza. Notably, it will not offer Frappucinos.