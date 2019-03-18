Starbucks Celebrates 30K Stores

Today Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. is celebrating reaching its milestone 30,000th store with the opening of its newest Roastery location in Shenzhen, China.

The company has a new store growth of 6 to 7 percent annually, according to a press statement. Recently, it added three Roasteries in Milan, New York and Tokyo, as well as a “coffee sanctuary” in Bali, Indonesia. It also opened the second global signing store globally, in Washington, D.C., providing employment opportunities for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“The opening of Starbucks 30,000th store is a proud moment for all Starbucks partners,” said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO Starbucks Coffee Co. “Over the past 48 years we have worked to build a different kind of company based on a mission grounded in the human experience, the world’s finest coffees, and a constant of pursuit of doing good.”

Starbucks serves more than 100 million customers globally across 78 markets.