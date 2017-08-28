Starbucks Closing Online Marketplace

Starbucks (Seattle) announced it be closing down its online marketplace to instead put more of its focus on building up its bricks-and-mortar presence.

The company will close down its online presence at shop.starbucks.com by October 1. In the meantime, it has slashed prices on goods offered at the website, where it sells a wide range of coffee, tea, drinkware, syrups, water bottles, brewing accessories and gift sets, reports GeekWire.

“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions,” Starbucks’ spokesperson Maggie Jantzen said. “This includes doubling down on our digital relationships with our customers to further elevate our digital flywheel through our mobile app and our Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.”