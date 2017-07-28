Starbucks Closing Teavana Stores

Starbucks (Seattle) announced it will be closing all of its 379 Teavana retail stores. The company, however, will continue offering Teavana branded drinks in its Starbucks stores and Teavana branded bottled beverages in grocery stores.

The stores will close over the coming year, with most of them shuttered by spring 2018.

The company made the decision following its third-quarter earnings results, which showed that business at Teavana stores was “struggling,” reports The Seattle Times.

The announcement comes soon after the company also announced it was spending $1.3 billion to buy out 1300 Starbucks stores in China that it was operating in a joint venture. The company already operates and fully owns 1500 stores in China and plans to operate 5000 stores in the country by 2021.