Starbucks COO Joins Amazon Board

Rosalind G. Brewer, Starbucks' (Seattle) current Chief Operating Officer and a former Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) executive, has joined Amazon’s (Seattle) board of directors.

Brewer joined the coffee company in October 2017 after an 11-year career at Walmart, where she rose to chief executive of Sam’s Club, reports The Seattle Times. Last year she was named one of Fortune magazine’s most powerful women in business.

She joins three other women on Amazon’s board, including Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath and Patricia Stonesifer. She is the second woman of color on the board.