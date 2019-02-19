Starbucks Debuts Bali ‘Coffee Sanctuary’

Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. has opened a first-of-its kind store in Bali, Indonesia, which has its own 1000-square-foot coffee farm and offers interactive “coffee journeys.”

The luxurious store, known officially as Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary, is the company’s largest in Southeast Asia. Though the store is not technically a Starbucks Reserve store, it offers high-end versions of its traditional coffees.

With its terrace coffee farm, the store pays homage to one of its largest coffee-growing regions, Sumatra, after which it has named one of its coffees. The area includes a mural of coffee farmers, a nursery, a greenhouse and an outdoor area where customers can rake coffee beans, reports CNBC.

In addition to its educational classes, the site will host the community through musical performances on its open patio area. The store also houses a restaurant that will serve a separate menu of its own.