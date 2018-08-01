Starbucks Debuts Princi Bakery

The new café has opened in Seattle
Posted August 1, 2018

Starbucks (Seattle) opened its first U.S. standalone Princi (Milan) restaurant as part of a licensing deal the company made with the upscale Italian bakery chain two years ago.

The new store is located in Seattle and features an on-site oven for baking breads and a manual espresso machine. The location will be a testing grounds for the company’s upscale retail strategy, according to Fortune, which it is launching as a way to address its U.S. sales slump.

In time, the company expects to open about 1000 Princi bakeries globally.

 

