Starbucks Debuts Princi Bakery

Starbucks (Seattle) opened its first U.S. standalone Princi (Milan) restaurant as part of a licensing deal the company made with the upscale Italian bakery chain two years ago.

The new store is located in Seattle and features an on-site oven for baking breads and a manual espresso machine. The location will be a testing grounds for the company’s upscale retail strategy, according to Fortune, which it is launching as a way to address its U.S. sales slump.

In time, the company expects to open about 1000 Princi bakeries globally.