Starbucks Exec Takes Sabbatical

Seattle-based Starbucks announced that its executive who oversees its retail division for the Roastery, Reserve, Teavana and Princi brands is taking an extended unpaid leave starting April 1.

Cliff Burrows oversees the company’s Siren Retail division and has been with the company since 2001. In 2016, he was promoted to his current position and oversaw the closure of all of the company’s Teavana retail stores in 2017.

The company offers the perk of taking unpaid leave for up to 12 months to any benefit-eligible employee who has worked with the company for at least 10 years, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

Burrows said he will use his sabbatical to travel through Europe with his family.