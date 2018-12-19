Starbucks Expands Delivery Options

Seattle-based Starbucks announced that is expanding delivery options throughout the U.S. and China, as it looks to grow its business in both countries.

The chain plans to add 2000 more stores to its fleet that offers delivery through a partnership with Uber Eats (San Francisco). That service is expected to be in place by summer 2019. It has not identified which stores will be affected.

In China, the coffee chain is ramping up its delivery options by the end of 2018, at which point it will have expanded the service to 2000 stores throughout 30 cities. As of September, the service was only available within 150 Chinese Starbucks, according to Inc.