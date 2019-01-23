Starbucks Expands Delivery Program

Starbucks (Seattle) is expanding its Starbucks Delivers program through its partnership with Uber Eats (San Francisco).

The company debuted a pilot program with Uber Eats in Miami and has now expanded it to San Francisco, with plans to bring it to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.

According to MarketWatch, the company plans to continue expanding the service until it’s available at 25 percent of its company-operated stores throughout the country. In addition, the company will begin a delivery service in London later this month, which will be its first in Europe.