Starbucks Forced to Keep 77 Teavana Stores Open

An Indianapolis court says Starbucks (Seattle) must keep 77 of its Teavana stores open as a result of a lawsuit brought by mall-operator Simon Property Group (Indianapolis).

The lawsuit followed the news that Starbucks planned to close all 379 of its Teavana locations, including those with leases that had not yet expired. Simon Property Group alleged it was “shirking its contractual obligations at the expense of Simon’s shopping centers.”

It noted that unlike other retailers that have closed stores in its malls, Starbucks is not financially stressed, making it more able to fulfill its lease terms.

Starbucks said in a statement that it will work to find a resolution, reports Fortune.