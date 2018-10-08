Starbucks Names New CFO, EVP

Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. has announced its new hire for Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Patrick Grismer, a former Hyatt CFO.

Grismer takes over for current CFO Scott Maw, who retires Nov. 30 after seven years with the company. He has more than 25 years experience working for companies like Yum Brands and the Walt Disney Co., according to CNBC, beginning his career at Price Waterhouse. Starbucks says Maw will stay on as a consultant until March 2019 to consult during the transition phase.

“As a seasoned CFO of multiple global, consumer-facing growth companies,” said Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson, “Pat brings tremendous finance expertise, a customer-centric mindset and a wealth of restaurant industry experience to Starbucks.”