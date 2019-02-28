Starbucks Opens Tokyo Roastery

Starbucks (Seattle) opened its fifth Starbucks Roastery Reserve in Tokyo.

The premium-coffee shop spans a four-story building in the city’s Nakameguro neighborhood. The exterior was designed from the ground-up alongside local architect Kengo Kumo.

Throughout the space, the Roastery makes it a point to spotlight the work of local artisans. For instance, the store features the world’s largest Starbucks Roastery coffee cask, fashioned from blush-tinted copper built using the traditional tsuchime technique of copper beating and adorned with hand-crafted copper cherry blossoms. Other local craftsmen created and installed a locally-sourced wood tiled ceiling inspired by origami, according to a press release.