Starbucks Plans Store Catering to Hard-of-Hearing

Starbucks (Seattle) will open its first store in the U.S.staffed with employees who are proficient in American Sign Language.

The store is slated to open in October in Washington, D.C., near Gallaudet University, which is the world’s only university designed for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

The company plans to hire 20 to 25 employees who have the ability to sign. They will also wear aprons that show “Starbucks” spelled in sign language and pins that designate their ability to communicate in sign language.

In addition, the store will feature art and a mug designed by a deaf artist and a visual display that walks customers through their orders and will alert them when orders are ready.

According to The Washington Post, the move is designed to showcase the company’s commitment to inclusion for people of all abilities.