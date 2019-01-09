Starbucks Scales Back Reserve Concept

Starbucks (Seattle) appears to be putting the brakes on its plans to expand its Starbucks Reserve stores to a fleet of 1000 locations.

The company’s former Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz originally proposed the new store concept, intended to elevate the coffee-shop experience, in 2016. At that time he said he wanted to open at least 1000 Reserve stores worldwide.

However, according to Forbes, since Kevin Johnson replaced Schultz as CEO, he plans to open and operate six to 10 Reserve stores and ensure they “can meet the returns needed before building more.”

The first Reserve store opened last February in Seattle and the company has added three more since then in Shanghai, Milan and New York.