Starbucks Unveils Chinese Expansion

Starbucks (Seattle) announced that it has a bold plan to expand and triple its revenue in China over the next five years.

To accomplish that, the company plans to open a new store there every 15 hours through 2022. At that time, it expects to be operating 6000 stores on the mainland; currently it operates 3300 stores in the country.

The company is increasingly looking to boost growth in the Chinese market since there are no close rivals there and to prop up “underwhelming sales growth” in the U.S., according to Fortune.

Currently, KFC (Louisville, Ky.) is China’s fastest-growing foreign food chain. Starbucks is hoping that this initiative will allow it to overtake that role and double its operating profit there by fiscal 2022.