Steel and Aluminum Tariffs ‘Tax on American Families’: NRF

The National Retail Federation (Washington, D.C.) has released an official statement regarding President Donald Trump’s proposed order of tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“Make no mistake, this is a tax on American families,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “When costs of raw materials like steel and aluminum are artificially driven up, all Americans ultimately foot the bill in the form of higher prices for everything from canned goods to electronics and automobiles.”

Shay went on to say the policy was “one-sided,” and that the tariffs “threaten to destroy” U.S. jobs and will send an “alarming signal” to international trading partners while “diminishing markets” for U.S.-made products overseas.