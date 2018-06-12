Stella McCartney Debuts on Bond Street

British fashion designer Stella McCartney (London) will debut her latest store this week on London’s Bond Street with green design touches that speak to her brand’s eco-conscious philosophy.

The 7500-square-foot store (formerly a Joseph location) will showcase all of the designer’s collections, reports Women’s Wear Daily, and features an eclectic design with an earthy vibe, achieved using rocks and foam, silicone and moss, and reclaimed wood from a Venetian lagoon.

The store also features small touches that speak to the designer’s personality, including recordings of her meditation instructor playing in the dressing rooms, pink faux fur-lined elevators (called “Stellavators”), as well as handmade papier-mâché in the women’s department, made from her recycled home office papers. The store also includes London’s first commercial Airlabs technology, a filtering process removing all but 5 percent of pollutants from the air.