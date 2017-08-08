Stella McCartney Launches Shop-in-Shop

A shop-in-shop boutique for the Stella McCartney (London) menswear line has just opened on Harrods' (London) lower ground floor.

The 350-foot space offers tailored blazers, knitwear and slogan T-shirts, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“The collection’s aesthetic, design and nod toward the growing seasonless wardrobe trend is an evolution that our men’s wear customer is increasingly looking for, so we are excited to see the brand’s growth within Harrods,” said Helen David, chief merchant.