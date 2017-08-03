Stella McCartney Opens New York Flagship

Stella McCartney (London) has opened a new New York flagship. Located uptown in the Upper East Side at 929 Madison Avenue, this is the company’s second store in New York. The other store is located in SoHo.

This store features the brand’s new store design and is the fourth location to feature it. Housed in a former antiques store, the 4340-square-foot store maintained and restored the building’s historical façade that features two traditional glass vitrines, repaired stone elements, bronze metalwork and gold leaf in limestone.

The store features a “refined and sophisticated” aesthetic, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Those are communicated through various details including handmade and organic elements such as reclaimed wood floors from local factories and farmhouses, an oversized skylight and a textural cast concrete staircase.