Steven Alan Closing Most Stores

Steven Alan (New York) announced that it is substantially downsizing its retail business, including closing most of its brick-and-mortar stores, letting go of staff and exiting wholesale. The company hopes that these moves will allow it to continue operating, even if on a smaller scale.

The company, which operated 23 stores at its height, will now be cutting its fleet of stores down to six. While it once employed more than 185 workers, it now employs approximately 20 workers. It has also closed its showrooms and has terminated its optical license.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the company experienced various struggles including an expensive e-commerce site that had “severe technical issues” and an inability to find a backer to keep the business going.