Stop & Shop Names New President

Gordon Reid, former president of Giant Foods, has been named president of Stop & Shop (Quincy, Mass.) supermarkets, replacing Mark McGowan, reports Supermarket News. He will begin transitioning to the new role immediately and will officially assume the position in July.

“We are excited for Gordon to join the Stop & Shop brand,” said Kevin Holt, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Gordon is an excellent leader of people, with a strong focus on serving customers, engaging associates and supporting local communities. During his time at Giant Food, the brand has successfully grown sales and market share, and has strong associate engagement results.”

McGowan, who has served as Stop & Shop president since 2015, will stay with the retailer for the balance of the year to help with the transition. Ira Kress, Senior VP of Operations for Giant Food, has been named interim president of that brand.