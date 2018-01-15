Stores Still Lack Adequate Clienteling: Report

This week, mobile retail platform NewStore (Boston) released data from its recent study which revealed that retailers by and large are still ignoring many opportunities to engage shoppers in stores.

The “Omnichannel Report” showed that 19 percent of brands provided clienteling information to store associates, and only 7 percent of retailers “offer shared access for store associates to view a customer’s online shopping cart,” reports Women’s Wear Daily. Clienteling is the practice of utilizing shopper data and preferences to more accurately provide tailored shopping assistance and product suggestions – all of which is aimed to increase conversions.

The company concluded that its data shows “a stark disconnect between consumer expectations and retail’s ability to deliver omnichannel.” At the 140 stores included in the study, researchers said they could not find the “end-to-end experience” consumers desire, which was evaluated between mobile sites, native apps and in-store technology.