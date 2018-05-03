Story Purchased by Macy's

Macy's (Cincinnati) has purchased the New York City-based concept Story for an undisclosed amount, according to Retail Dive.

As part of the acquisition, Story’s CEO and Founder Rachel Shechtman is joining Macy’s as a brand experience officer and will report to President Hal Lawton.

Located in Chelsea and originally launched in 2011, Story is a retail concept influenced by magazines that changes its in-store theme and product offerings every four to eight weeks.

Macy’s CEO and Chairman Jeff Gennette said in a press release, “Bringing Rachel’s perspective to the table will help create more enriched and engaging in-store experiences and brand activations.”