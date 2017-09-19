Stuart Redsun Leaves Columbia Sportswear

Stuart “Stu” Redsun has left Columbia Sportswear (Portland, Ore.) as senior vp and chief marketing officer.

In his three years at the brand, Redsun appointed two “directors of toughness” who traveled the world testing out Columbia products in extreme conditions, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The company did not give a reason for his departure and has yet to name his replacement.

Previously, Redsun worked at Under Armour, Sony, Nike, Gateway, Motorola and Helio.