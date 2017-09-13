Summer Daze

Featuring custom lighting and props, these summer windows designed in-house and displayed at New Yaohan (Macau) have a laid-back, whimsical theme for its summertime apparel presentations. VMSD's November issue will showcase the latest window trends, followed by the annual holiday windows recap in February 2018. Stay tuned to vmsd.com and VMSD's social media channels (@vmsdmag) for more window trends and submission opportunities.