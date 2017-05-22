Sunrise Ruffalo Plans Pop-Up

Sunrise Ruffalo, former model, store owner and wife of actor Mark Ruffalo, is opening a summer pop-up in Callicoon, New York.

"Sunny’s Callicoon Pop," which will be open late May to late August, will feature items hand-selected by Ruffalo such as hostess gifts, apparel, art, antique furniture and ceramics, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“I wouldn’t put one thing in my store that I wouldn’t want for myself,” she said. “I have to love things — and I do have enough love in my heart for a lot of things. My taste is pretty wide-ranging and eclectic, but I also know how to bring everything together so it’s cohesive.”

Ruffalo owned a store called Kaviar and Kind in Los Angeles 10 years ago.