Supervalu (Minneapolis), which operates 217 traditional retail grocery stores, as well as 1902 wholesalers, has announced its CFO and COO Bruce Besanko has resigned.

Besanko will step down July 5 "to pursue an opportunity outside the company," according to the company.

In 2012, the grocery retailer cut its locations from 1500 to 220, reports Fox Business. It recently sold its Save-A-Lot chain to Toronto-based private-equity firm Onex Corp.