Survey Reveals Social Media Shopping Behavior

Research reveals that more than half of consumers have made purchases via social media channels. According to a survey by Avionos (Chicago), 55 percent of consumers have made purchases through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. In addition, social media-engaged customers spend more on purchases than those who are not engaged in social media.

The research also revealed that customers prefer more product information while shopping online, even through social media. They expect interaction from brands in a way that is quick, personalized and informative, according to Retail Dive.

The survey also revealed, however, that about 63 percent of consumers prefer to buy big-ticket items from physical retailers.