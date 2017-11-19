Swarovski Debuts ‘Sparkle Pop-Up’ Concept

Swarovski (Wattens, Austria) just debuted a new digital concept for its holiday pop-up shop at Mississauga, Ontario’s Square One Shopping Center.

The Sparkle Pop-Up features digital screens that enable shoppers to virtually try on jewelry, watches and other accessories and engage with branded content. Additionally, customers can reserve items for pickup. The brand told Women’s Wear Daily that its new concept will appeal to millennials who “want a story” from their fashions.

Swarovski executives expect to roll out the concept to the U.S. sometime next year, and say Europe and Asia would likely follow.