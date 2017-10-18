Sweaty Betty Opens Experiential Store

Sweaty Betty (London) has opened a new London store that has customer experience as its primary focus. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the three-storied, one-stop shop is more like a health club than a retail store, though it does sell the brand’s clothing and accessories.

The 2200-square-foot also includes an in-store café, a blow-dry bar and a fitness studio.

“You can experience everything we love under one roof,” said co-founder Tamara Hill-Norton. “I handpicked all of our partners as I wanted to find brands with a similar ethos and values to Sweaty Betty — to live a balanced life that goes beyond fitness.”

The store design features a clean, industrial aesthetic that is punctuated with greenery and a variety of neon signs, meant to appeal to social media users.