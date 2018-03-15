Sweaty Betty Teams with Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty (London) announced that it is partnering with Nordstrom (Seattle) to sell its clothing line for the first time.

While the company has partnered with Selfridges (London) and Harrods (London), the company has run its own shops-in-shops inside those stores. This partnership marks a departure from that model, which the company said involved a lot of negotiation with Nordstrom.

Consequently, Sweaty Betty merchandise will be poised as an alternative to premium denim and will be featured in its urban and denim-focused departments, not just in its activewear.

The collection will be available in 25 Nordstrom stores and online on April 5 through June. It will feature more than 100 pieces from its spring collection, according to Women’s Wear Daily.