Tailored Brands CEO Steps Down

Tailored Brands (Houston), the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, announced a shake-up in its executive team: Company Chief Executive Officer Doug Ewert will be retiring September 30 and President and Chief Operating Officer Bruce Thorn is leaving the company for a new opportunity.

Ewert has been ceo since June 2011 and has been with the company since 1995. He was part of the company’s $1.8 billion acquisition of Jos. A. Bank in 2014 as well as efforts to turn that brand around. He will stay on in an advisory role through the end of the calendar year to help transition his successor, who has yet to be named. The company has begun the search for his replacement.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Thorn’s new position has not yet been revealed, and his departure is effective today.