Talbots Launches Anniversary Collection

Talbots (Hingham, Mass.) has created a limited-edition collection in celebration of its 70th anniversary.

The collection features seven pieces, inspired by iconic fashion moments from the past seven decades. Those pieces will be available in all Talbots stores, starting Monday. Some larger stores will also feature additional merchandise.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, items include a Lauren Bacall-inspired white shirt representing the 1940s, a faux-pearl necklace epitomizing the 1950s and a little black dress in homage to Jackie O. from the 1960s.

“We really wanted to claim this moment to celebrate the relationship we have had with women over seven decades,” said Deb Cavanagh, senior vice president of marketing. “The amazing thing about that is it’s generations of women and their daughters and granddaughters.”