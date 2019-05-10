Tapestry Beats Third Quarter Estimates

Tapestry Inc. (New York), owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands, exceeded estimates for third-quarter profits and announced a $1 billion share buyback program, according to Business of Fashion. Stock rose 12 percent on the news.

Same-store sales at Kate Spade were down .3 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv estimates. Same-store sales at Coach, however, were up 1 percent, beating the average estimate of .84 percent.

"[Tapestry] generated a significant sequential comp improvement at Kate Spade with Nicola Glass's new collection resonating with consumers globally," Tapestry Chief Executive Victor Luis said.