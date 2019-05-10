Tapestry Beats Third Quarter Estimates

Comp sales down slightly at Kate Spade, up at Coach
Posted May 10, 2019

Tapestry Inc. (New York), owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands, exceeded estimates for third-quarter profits and announced a $1 billion share buyback program, according to Business of Fashion. Stock rose 12 percent on the news.

Same-store sales at Kate Spade were down .3 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv estimates. Same-store sales at Coach, however, were up 1 percent, beating the average estimate of .84 percent.

"[Tapestry] generated a significant sequential comp improvement at Kate Spade with Nicola Glass's new collection resonating with consumers globally," Tapestry Chief Executive Victor Luis said.

 

