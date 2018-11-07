Tapestry CFO Steps Down

New York-based Tapestry Inc., parent company of brands including Coach and Kate Spade, announced that current Chief Financial Officer Kevin Wills is stepping down from the role to pursue a new opportunity.

While the retailer has not disclosed the company that Wills will be joining, he did say that it is an opportunity to be closer to family, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Wills, who assumed the role in February 2017, will stay on through February 8, 2019 to ensure a smooth transition, and the company will soon begin the search for his successor.