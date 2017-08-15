Target Acquires Transportation Tech Company

Target (Minneapolis) has acquired three-year-old transportation technology company Grand Junction (San Francisco), which is expected to improve the retailer’s supply chain and expand its delivery capabilities. Details were not available regarding the cost of the acquisition.

“Grand Junction’s technology and algorithms will help Target deliver to guests faster and more efficiently,” said Arthur Valdez, executive vp, chief supply chain and logistics officer for Target, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The two companies are already working on a same-day delivery pilot program that Target will be debuting at its New York store in the TriBeCa area.