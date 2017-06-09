Target Adds In-Store Music

Target (Minneapolis) has started playing background in some of its stores. Currently, 65 Target stores play music in-stores. Of those, about half are the company’s smaller flex-format stores in more urban areas.

It began testing the concept in a handful of stores and is now rolling it out into more new and remodeled stores. This year, 85 remodeled stores will gain overhead music and 30 new stores will feature the service. The company plans to have at least 180 stores playing music by the end of the year.

The music playlist being used is described as a Target spokesperson as being “upbeat, positive and has a playful personality,” reports Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Previously, the retailer did not want to feature any in-store music, so as to not distract from shopping. The change is being attributed to an effort to differentiate its in-store shopping experience.